Holiday Delivery: USPS shares deadlines to make sure your holiday gifts get delivered by Christmas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The United State Postal Service (USPS) is gearing up for the holiday rush and wants to help customers avoid last-minute shipping stress with key deadlines and preparation tips.

Waco Postmaster Bret Watkins will be available in the lobby of the Waco Main Post Office on Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. to help customers and share helpful holiday mailing advice.

This hands-on approach reflects USPS's commitment to customer service during the busiest shipping season of the year.

"During the holiday season, customers should always plan to mail and ship packages early to ensure arrival by December 25," according to USPS guidance.

Critical shipping deadlines for Christmas delivery

For packages to arrive before Dec. 25, USPS recommends these send-by dates for the contiguous United States:

USPS Ground Advantage service: Wednesday, Dec. 17

First-Class Mail: Wednesday, Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Thursday, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Saturday, Dec. 20



Customers shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories should send packages one day earlier, with USPS Ground Advantage needing to be mailed by Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Military and international addresses have different requirements, and customers can find complete shipping date information on the USPS holiday shipping page.

Holiday preparation resources

USPS offers several resources to help customers prepare for holiday shipping, including free shipping supplies that can be ordered online, packaging guidelines, and information about restricted and prohibited items.

Customers can access these resources at usps.com, the USPS YouTube channel, or the USPS Holiday Newsroom.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.