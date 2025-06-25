Termination letter reveals complaints, policy violations in firing of Lampasas city secretary

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — A termination letter obtained by 25 News through a public records request outlines the reasons behind the firing of Lampasas City Secretary Becky Sims earlier this month.

The three-page document details Sims’ immediate dismissal “for cause” following a unanimous vote by the city council during a special meeting on June 2.

KXXV 25 News A copy of the termination letter delivered to City Secretary Becky Sims on June 2, 2025

City leaders cited repeated complaints from citizens, coworkers, and contractors about Sims’ behavior, along with violations of city policy. The letter alleged Sims had been previously warned during a 2024 performance review to improve her professionalism, accuracy, and communication – but failed to make the necessary changes.

Among the findings:



Citizens reported receiving either inaccurate information or no replies when contacting Sims. Some described her conduct as discourteous or intimidating.

Sims allegedly had ongoing conflicts with fellow staff, which the council says hindered efforts to train an assistant city secretary.

She was accused of misapplying or misstating city and state rules without verifying them and failing to alert the council to known problems with permits, ordinances, or contracts.

The letter also points to visible signs of unprofessionalism during public meetings, including eye-rolling, sighs, and slamming objects.

Sims has not responded to previous requests for comment.

