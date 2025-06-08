‘Not related’: City manager resigns, city secretary fired days later in Lampasas

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — In less than a week, two major leadership changes have taken place at Lampasas City Hall.

City Manager Erin Corbell submitted her resignation just six months into the role. In a letter read aloud at the May 27 city council meeting , Corbell stated, “After considerable reflection, I have decided not to renew my contract as city manager of Lampasas.”

Six days later, on June 2, the Lampasas City Council voted unanimously to terminate City Secretary Becky Sims during a special called meeting .

The back-to-back departures have led to questions from residents, with some wondering if the decisions were connected. Mayor Herb Pearce said they were not.

“It was absolutely not related. It's absolutely not related, I can't go into all the details of what it is,” Pearce said.

25 News reached out to both Corbell and Sims for interviews. Corbell declined to go on camera but told 25 News reporter Allison Hill via text that she is stepping down to spend more time with her family.

“It’s just a different season in her life, that her kids were of the utmost importance, and what do you say to that? You know, she has that ability to make those choices and that's the right choice to make and as disappointed as we were, we're going to continue to move ahead,” Pearce said.

Sims did not respond to requests for comment. 25 News has filed a public records request for her termination letter and is awaiting a response.

Still, Pearce acknowledged the changes mark a shift for city leadership, but said he looks forward to what is to come.

“I know that your public officials here are committed. Heart, soul, mind, to Lampasas, and desire only the best for Lampasas. These spots for us are very, very difficult – making policies, making changes, with personnel to go forward. But we don't want to keep doing the same old things. The same old way. Lampasas is headed in the right direction,” he said.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m.

