'God, can we not have any more rain?': Pecan Grove Baptist Church returns to Sunday service after flooding

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — After relentless rain caused widespread flooding in Gatesville, the pews at Pecan Grove Baptist Church were finally filled again on Sunday. The church had been closed for two weeks due to the flooding.

"We just decided not to risk people getting stuck down here," said Jane Vaughn, a parishioner at the church. "It flooded the grounds, and with the grounds being this mushy as is, we just didn’t want to take any chances."

This isn't the first time the church has faced flooding issues.

“We have had rain on our prayer list for years now," Vaughn said. "There’s been a handful of times when we’ve thought, ‘God, can we not have any more rain right now?’ This is one of those times when we’re thinking, ‘Can we send it someplace else? We've had our fill for a while.’”

Vaughn recalled that just last year, in May 2024, the church experienced one of the worst floods in its 95-year history.

“The water reached about 4.5 feet here,” Vaughn explained. “This part of the church was actually built up to help keep some of the water from getting in, but if you were standing here, you'd be mostly underwater. That’s just how high the water got.”

The floodwaters reached the roof of the tabernacle, and inside, mud and debris covered the floors. Since that event, the church has taken significant measures to prevent future flooding.

"McGuinness has a background in engineering, and he was able to do some dirt work behind the church that has drastically helped keep some of the water back and out of the grounds," Vaughn said. "We no longer have carpet on the floors. We just have the center aisle, in case it floods again. That way, it’s not a whole lot to keep and hold moisture from the natural wood boards."

For Vaughn, the church is more than just a place of worship; it's part of her family's legacy.

"This church holds a special place in my heart," Vaughn said. "My parents were married here. My grandfather, in the 70s, was baptized in the creek. I was baptized in the creek. It's a huge family legacy, and missing church is quite the bummer."

Pecan Grove Baptist wasn't the only site affected. Faunt Le Roy Park also closed and was significantly impacted by the devastating floods last spring.

