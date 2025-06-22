'Surprise, sadness, but faith': First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove holds first Sunday service after fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — For the first time since a fire tore through First Baptist Church early last week , parishioners gathered again Sunday to worship — this time in a new location.

Pastor Mark Kemp, who has led the church for more than 30 years, said the fire came as a shock.

“I mean, I really couldn't comprehend it – I guess not until I came down and saw it with my own eyes,” Kemp said.

According to the Copperas Cove Fire Department, the fire started around 10 p.m. last Monday and burned for more than an hour. It was contained to the foyer of the church.

“It’s about a 2,000-square-foot space. That area’s pretty well destroyed. The fire was contained there, but smoke got into other areas – the fellowship hall, the sanctuary – so smoke damage is more extensive, fire damage contained,” Kemp said.

As of Sunday, the fire department had no new updates to share.

Despite the damage, the church and the surrounding community remain determined to move forward. On Saturday, the church shared a message on Facebook : “We’re ready for worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the High School cafeteria. It will be so good to worship our great and faithful God together. Thank you Copperas Cove ISD for opening your doors to us.”

“Surprise, sadness, but faith. You know, I just feel like God's going to help us through this – and that even good things will come out of it, things that will help us grow,” Kemp said.

“All things work together for good to those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose. We don’t know yet what good He has in mind, but we know it’s going to be really good – and we’re going to be blessed. Hopefully, our community will be, too.”

