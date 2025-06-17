Flames tear through Copperas Cove church, investigation underway

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Late Monday night, flames tore through the foyer of First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove, leaving behind charred walls and a congregation stunned by the sudden loss.

According to the Copperas Cove Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at the church around 10:07 p.m. Firefighters quickly entered the building and were able to extinguish the flames before they spread beyond the foyer. While no injuries were reported, the area sustained moderate to severe damage, with smoke affecting adjacent rooms. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“It burned literally for probably an hour or more,” said Fire Chief Gary Young. “The building is not going anywhere. I know everyone is eager to know. Give it time — we will have our cause out there, or our expected cause, then we will go from there.”

By early Tuesday morning, church members had already gathered at the site to begin cleaning up and assessing the damage.

“I got the news about 10:30 last night,” said James Ewell, who has been a church member for 11 years.

Wayne Knutson, a member since 2005, shared how quickly people offered to help.

“First Baptist is a really tight knit group. If you would have seen the responses that the deacons and some of the other members that they had about knowing there was a need for the church, people were volunteering left and right,” Knutson said.

He was among the first to arrive Tuesday with supplies to start repairs.

“I told them last night that I was at Home Base at 7:30 this morning to pick up plywood and other material that we needed. There were more than enough people ready to rally around and do what they could to help us out,” Knutson added.

Despite the destruction, members say their faith and community remain intact.

“It’s just a building. You know? It can be fixed. Material stuff,” Ewell said.

Knutson echoed that message.

“The church isn’t a building. The church is the body of Christ. It doesn’t matter – it could be out here in the parking lot, it could be in the field across the street. Where more than two people meet, the holy spirit is there with you, so that’s all that matters.”

The church is currently searching for a temporary location to hold Sunday services and small groups. The pastor said updates will be posted on the First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove Facebook page.

