'The air is heavy here': Texans come together in wake of catastrophic Kerr County flooding

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Communities across Kerr County are still reeling after catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River devastated the area over the holiday weekend.

As search and rescue efforts stretch into a fourth day, the true scale of the destruction is unfolding.

Since early Friday morning, when floodwaters tore through, help has been pouring in from across Texas. Neighbors, volunteers and first responders are working side by side in what has become a community-wide effort to bring hope and healing.

One of those lending a hand is Sean Hays, a volunteer with family ties to the area.

“I live by the motto of: see a need, fill a need. It’s overwhelming in both ways, both ends of the spectrum, the good and the bad. When you see the destruction and the devastation. The air is heavy here. It truly is,” Hays said.

Amanda Whitworth, a Center Point resident and local school district employee, lives just a few miles from the river. Her neighborhood was one of many hit hard by the rising waters.

“Yesterday, I got up and I went to see where I'm needed and I came down the road that we're standing on right now from my house, took the corner and there were cars from people searching all the way back up in front of the school,” Whitworth said.

Volunteers like Robert Faulkenberg, an associate judge for the Child Protection Court of South Texas, have also stepped up to help. He and his son were on the ground over the weekend, sifting through debris in search of any sign of life.

“We went and gave some of our time, they [first responders] are giving all of their time. They are out there putting everything on the line working to bring people home and bring people closure,” Faulkenberg said.

“It is very overwhelming. There is so much happening in our community. The girls that are still lost out in Hunt, is just heartbreaking. I have two daughters myself. I have a senior and a freshman this year in school, and I don't know what what I would even do if I lost them at this point,” Whitworth added.

“I kept thinking about who might be out there impacted, and has no idea where their child or loved one is,” Faulkenberg said.

Despite the heartbreak, the community response has been powerful. Local, state and federal crews continue to work around the clock. The State of Texas has vowed to bring every missing person home.

“When you see Texans coming together as neighbors and just getting it done and stepping in wherever they can, it really lightens the air and it gives a sense of hope, a sense of purpose. It's amazing. It’s just every, every little person plays a part. No matter how far along the support chain you are,” Hays said.

You don’t have to be in Kerrville to make a difference. There are several ways to support those affected, including donation drives, volunteer opportunities, and emergency assistance programs.

