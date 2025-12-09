Camp Mystic shifts 2026 summer session to Cypress Lake, updates families on safety changes

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Camp Mystic has announced session dates and new safety measures for its 2026 summer program, according to a letter sent to families.

All sessions next summer will be held at Camp Mystic Cypress Lake, a separate property that is not adjacent to the Guadalupe River and was not damaged during the July 4 flood that killed 27 campers and counselors. The site includes its own office, dining hall, cabins, activity fields and stables. It sits on higher ground and above the FEMA 500-year floodplain, according to camp officials.

In a statement, Camp Mystic said the decision to reopen the Cypress Lake location was based on its mission and the “strong interest” from families who want to return.

“Our decision to reopen Camp Mystic Cypress Lake is informed by our faith and our commitment to continue the nearly century-long mission and ministry of Camp Mystic, as well as from the strong interest we have received from families who wish to provide their daughters with a Christian camping experience that allows them to grow physically, mentally and spiritually,” the statement said.

Safety improvements underway

Camp Mystic said it is working with engineers and other experts to comply with new state camp safety laws and recently issued Texas Department of State Health Services rules. Some upgrades are already in progress.

The camp is installing four flood-warning monitors at Cypress Lake and participating in a broader effort to place 100 sensors along nearby tributaries. The devices are designed to provide early detection of rising water and communicate across long distances using LoRaWAN technology.

Cypress Lake will have an expanded outdoor PA system, speakers in every cabin and hand-held two-way radios with NOAA weather alerts. The camp’s internet system is being backed up with satellite capability. Additional generators are also being installed to maintain power in critical areas and ensure continued communication during emergencies.

2026 session dates

Camp Mystic will hold six 10-day sessions to accommodate campers from both properties. Campers will stay with the same cabin groups they were previously assigned to.

Session dates are as follows:

• May 30–June 9

• June 12–June 21

• June 24–July 3

• July 7–July 16

• July 19–July 28

• July 31–Aug. 9

The camp has not announced when enrollment will open.

Opportunities for families to visit

Camp Mystic will host two open-camp weekends in April for enrolled campers and counselors. Families will be able to tour the Cypress Lake property, view safety upgrades and ask questions.

The camp said it will continue safety assessments throughout the year and will notify families when enrollment opens.

