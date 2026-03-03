'Stakes are high': Turnout in Texas Senate primary could signal shift in state politics

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Democrats are chasing something Texas has not seen in more than 30 years: a U.S. Senate win.

On Election Day, voters across the state are deciding who will represent the Democratic Party in a race for U.S. Senate in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in more than three decades. Turnout could offer an early signal of whether voters believe a change is possible.

“The stakes are high for Democrats in a deep-red state,” one voter said.

Another voter called it a defining moment.

“This is a historic day for Democrats across Texas,” the voter said. “My hope and prayer is that we turn Texas blue.”

Others said the moment feels significant beyond party politics.

“It’s exciting for democracy, and democracy pushing forward, and I’m really thankful to be in a place where I have the freedom to be able to vote,” another voter said.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, stopped in Waco on Tuesday to meet voters at the polls as she seeks her party’s nomination. Supporters greeted her with chants of “Texas Tough!”

“Everyone is watching because this seat matters just that much. Not just to Texas, but to the entire country,” Crockett said.

Other candidates in the race spent the day campaigning in different parts of the state.

As polls close, attention will shift to turnout numbers and what they may signal about Texas’ political direction heading into November.

“I wish we could all come together, with more love, compassion, understanding, so we can get this Country right back on track again,” one voter said.

