WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Thousands of college students across Texas are preparing for spring break next week, but violence in parts of the world is prompting some to reconsider their travel plans.

Watch the full story here:

'Violence everywhere': Texas college students rethink Mexico travel amid cartel concerns

Mexico has long been a popular spring break destination for college students across the country. Ongoing cartel violence, however, is causing some students to rethink their trips.

Brinley Darling said conversations among her friends about their plans began after news of violence in Mexico circulated.

“My friends were, they started texting me. They were like, ‘Are you sure we're still going to go? Like what's everyone's thoughts?’”

Despite the concerns, Darling said she and her friends have already made arrangements for their trip.

“We already had planned everything, like we already had booked everything. We're like, ‘Oh, we don't know what's going to happen now.’”

Mexico is currently under a Level 2 travel advisory from the U.S. State Department, which urges travelers to exercise increased caution. Some regions of the country are listed as Level 4, meaning travelers are advised not to go.

“I understand there's violence everywhere,” Darling said.

“I wouldn't say optimistic all the time, but like with this stuff, I was like it's going to be fine. I haven't heard direct reports from the area we're going to.”

She said some of her friends have chosen to change their travel plans.

“Some people are really concerned. My roommate actually was going to go to Mexico,” Darling said.

“I think last week she told me, she's like, ‘Actually all of our parents made us change our plans,' and now they're going to the Dominican.”

Ahead of spring break, Baylor University has also sent guidance to students encouraging them to stay aware of their surroundings, trust their instincts and look out for one another while traveling.

“I just hope we can all resolve this, because I would love to live in a world where I don't have to like rethink everything I'm doing just to like see the world,” Darling said.

Meanwhile, some Southern Methodist University students are currently stranded in Dubai as the war with Iran continues to intensify. The Dallas-based university says all students and staff are safe and officials are working to bring them back home.

Follow Allison on social media!