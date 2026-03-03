WATCH: Democratic candidate for Texas’ U.S. Senate, Jasmine Crockett, talks with 25 News on Election Day

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett made a campaign stop in Central Texas on Election Day as she campaigns for Texas’ U.S. Senate seat. Crockett is competing in the primary against Rep. James Talarico for the Democratic nomination.

In an interview with 25 News' Allison Hill, Crockett discussed several topics.

You can watch the full interview here.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett talks with 25 News on the Senate race campaign

Campaign Energy & Motivation

Rep. Crockett described the emotional highs and lows of being at the end of a political campaign. Despite the nerves and uncertainty, she says connecting with voters in person reaffirms her purpose. People want hope and a sense that the future holds limitless possibility, Crockett said.

The Texas U.S. Senate Race & National Significance

25 News reporter Allison Hill noted this is a closely watched race because a Democrat hasn't held a U.S. Senate seat in Texas in nearly 30 years. Crockett explained why this seat matters beyond Texas, citing the stakes around voting rights, gerrymandering, reproductive access, healthcare, and restoring checks and balances in Washington. With only 100 Senate seats, every vote counts toward a Democratic majority, and Texas is now on the map, she said.

Democratic Momentum — A Broader National Shift

The candidate points to a growing wave of Democratic wins across the country as evidence that real change is happening, citing flips in:

Miami's mayoral race

Two Mississippi state Senate seats

A Texas state Senate seat

The Leander, TX mayoral race

Virginia's governorship

Democratic Senate holds in New Jersey, Georgia, and Arizona



She believes Texas is the next domino, and that flipping it would have massive consequences for the 2026 presidential race. She noted Republicans cannot win the White House without Texas.

Down-Ballot Races & Future Redistricting

Crockett emphasizes that the down-ballot races are arguably more important than the top of the ticket. With a new census coming in 2030, state legislators will redraw congressional lines. She also criticized the Texas Legislature's recently passed school voucher legislation, saying voters are unhappy. The broader message: winning up and down the ballot now shapes policy and political power for decades to come.

Iran, Military Action & Congressional War Powers

Shifting to national security, Crockett called on the Speaker of the House to immediately reconvene Congress following military strikes and the deaths of American service members. She argued that sidelining Congress from decisions about military engagement is unconstitutional, and demanded a war powers resolution be brought to the floor. She also discussed the recent incident in Austin and raised concerns about whether it may be connected to the Iran situation, urging transparency with the American people. Despite being scheduled to return to Washington, the candidate says the Speaker canceled votes — something she strongly disagrees with.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.