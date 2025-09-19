Chase, dog in Lacy Lakeview abuse case, gets new home with police officer

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — A dog rescued from suspected abuse in Lacy Lakeview now has a new home.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department says during a seizure hearing on Thursday the department was awarded Chase.

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old man turned himself into police following a video circulating on social media that depicted the dog being abused at a local business. Police had issued a warrant for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal, a third degree felony.

Now the department says Officer Nathan Rodriguez is taking care of Chase, who "seems very happy in his new home".

After the hearing at the McLennan County Courthouse, police say it was discovered the suspect had a robbery warrant out of Pflugerville. He was arrested Thursday on that warrant.

