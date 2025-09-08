Lacy Lakeview Police investigate animal abuse after video circulates on social media

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department released a statement on Monday following a video circulating social media that depicts a dog being abused at a local business.

"We want to assure our community that we take these matters very seriously and have been working in collaboration with the business to get the suspected party identified. Our officers are working diligently to gather all facts and evidence related to this incident," the police department said.

Animal cruelty is a criminal offense in the state of Texas, and the LLPD said it is committed to pursuing justice in this case to the fullest extent of the law.

Updates in the investigation will be shared as allowed. If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the LLPD at 254-799-2479 and reference Case #25-0647.

Viewer discretion is advised as the video below may be upsetting to some:

