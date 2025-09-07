30 dogs in Navasota rescued from unsafe conditions in animal hoarding case

30 dogs rescued from unsafe conditions at Navasota home in coordinated effort

Watch the full story here:

NAVASOTA, Texas — Thirty small dogs were rescued from unsafe living conditions at a Navasota home Thursday morning in a coordinated effort involving multiple agencies and animal rescue organizations.

The Navasota Police Department, along with volunteers and local shelters, removed the dogs from a home with multiple violations and unsafe conditions. All rescued dogs were transported to Grimes County Animal Rescue for evaluation and treatment.

"From everything that we could tell, they've never been outside. Sunlight was really different for them. The house was a very dark place," said Elora Alexander, shelter coordinator at Grimes County Animal Rescue.

Alexander said many of the dogs had not been outside in a long time due to the overwhelming number of animals in the home.

"I mean, once you get to that many dogs, it's hard to have everyone go outside and go potty. As far as any of us could tell, they have not been outside in a really long time," Alexander said.

Kenny Graves

The City of Navasota declined an interview request but issued a press release stating that animal control has set traps in the area to safely capture any additional dogs that may have been outside during the rescue operation. If caught, the additional dogs will be brought to the rescue as well.

Kenny Graves

Alexander said they had partner agencies to help get the dogs placed for adoption.

"We had Long Way Home Adoptables, a small dog rescue in College Station area, and then Barking Mad Rescue that does a lot of transfers to Canada," Alexander said.

Among the rescued dogs is a female puppy they are calling "Marshmallow," who Alexander describes as very sweet.

"She's very sweet, she's very small, she would really just love a place that she could, you know, unwind and figure out how to be a dog outside of just a single abode. So we're really confident in her journey and excited for her," Alexander said.

Kenny Graves

Another dog, named "Charlie," is still getting used to human contact but would make a great family dog.

"He's still warming up to being touched by people, but his first moments eating all of his little special skin food was really cute because he ate all of it," Alexander said.

The animals are now available for foster through Grimes County Animal Rescue, which is also accepting donations to help with medical expenses and small-breed dog food.

