COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University held a funeral service Friday afternoon for Reveille IX, the former First Lady of Aggieland who served as the university's beloved mascot from May 2015 to April 2021.

"She did so with nobility, loyalty, and grace," said Dr. Lori Teller, veterinarian for Reveille IX at Texas A&M, during the funeral service.

Watch the full story here:

Texas A&M community says final goodbye to beloved mascot Reveille IX

The public ceremony took place at O.R. Simpson Drill Field before a private gathering at the north end of Kyle Field, where Reveille IX was laid to rest alongside the eight other Reveilles who came before her.

Batie Bishop, who served as Miss Rev's last handler and is a member of the Texas A&M Class of 2023, reflected on the mascot's lasting impact on the university community.

"Though she is gone she's not forgotten — she goes down in Texas A&M history," Bishop said.

Tyler Dupnick Reveille IX was honored outside the north end of Kyle Field on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The burial site offers a view of a scoreboard, joining the final resting places of the previous eight Reveilles who have served the university.

"Yeah, she gets to see her scoreboard along with the eight other Reveilles," Bishop said.

Tyler Dupnick The burial site offers the view of a scoreboard, joining the final resting places of the previous eight Reveilles who have served the university.

Reveille IX was known for her active presence on campus and at football games, creating connections with students throughout her tenure.

"Reveille travels, she's around campus, you can actually see her, go find her, go see her at football games, and it's something that the student body really loves to be a part of," Bishop said.

Tyler Dupnick Hundreds of Aggies gathered at O.R. Simpson Drill Field on Friday, October 10, 2025, to honor the late Miss Rev.

As the Aggie community mourns the loss of their beloved mascot, Bishop expressed gratitude for his time spent with Reveille IX.

"If I could say anything, Miss Rev, it'd be thank you," Bishop said.

Tyler Dupnick Batie Bishop, who served as Miss Rev's last handler and is a member of the Texas A&M Class of 2023, talks with 15 ABC.

The tradition continues with Reveille X, who carries on the legacy established by her predecessors.

"Thank you. Rest easy, and Reveille X is gonna carry that leash, and she's gonna do it just as good as all the rest of them have," Bishop said.

Reveille IX passed away on September 27 due to complications from pneumonia. She was 11 years old.

