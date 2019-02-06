Email: Tyler.Dupnick@krhdnews.com

Tyler Dupnick serves as the Neighborhood Reporter for the Brazos Valley.

Tyler Dupnick joined KRHD in April 2025 and works as a multimedia journalist.

Tyler is a proud member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 2022, having graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunication Media Studies and Magna Cum Laude honors. While an Aggie, he wrote for the university’s student-run newspaper, The Battalion, as a sports reporter.

Prior to KRHD, Tyler was a multi-skilled journalist for over two years at KWES NewsWest 9 in Midland-Odessa, Texas. During his time there, he also produced and anchored the weekend newscasts for nearly a year.

Tyler grew up just southeast of San Antonio, Texas in La Vernia. He enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing golf, watching sports and supporting the Aggies.

Tyler is excited about the opportunity to once again live in Bryan-College Station and work in a special community that he calls home. His passion for journalism comes from helping inform communities on important information that impacts their lives, and giving those a voice who have a story to tell.

If you see Tyler around, say “Howdy!”, or give him a “Gig ‘em!” If you have a story idea, please send him an email or message him on social media.