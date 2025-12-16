Wrongful death lawsuit dropped against Killeen ISD, continues against Evolv Technology

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Court records obtained by 25News show the wrongful death lawsuit against Killeen Independent School District for the death of 14-year-old Serenity Baker has been dropped by her father, Thadius Baker. However, the lawsuit against Evolv Technologies Inc., continues. Evolv is the company that manufactured the Weapons Detection System used at the school.

Additionally, Killeen Police confirmed with 25 News that Thadius Baker was arrested on domestic violence charges on Dec. 13 in Bell County.

The first court hearing in the case was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 11.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Bell County District Court on Sept. 16, which alleges that the Evolv weapons detection system installed at the school was not functioning at the time of the incident.

Thadius Baker claims in the lawsuit that Evolv Technologies marketed its system as "a reliable safeguard against knives, firearms, and other threats," but the technology was "plagued with detection failures."

The lawsuit also states that the Federal Trade Commission sued Evolv for making false claims about the effectiveness of its technology.

Below are the original claims against Evolv Technologies: