Father of student stabbed, killed at school sues Killeen ISD, Evolv Technologies for wrongful death

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The father of Serenity Baker, the 14-year-old Roy J. Smith Middle School student stabbed and killed on campus in March, is suing Killeen Independent School District and Evolv Technologies Inc. individually and on behalf of his daughter’s estate for damages and wrongful death.

The Incident

According to the lawsuit filed Sept. 16 in Bell County District Court, Serenity Baker was stabbed in the neck with a 3.5-inch tactical folding knife by another student on March 10.

The suit states Serenity collapsed in a school hallway where no staff or security personnel were present to provide immediate aid. Instead, a fellow student attempted to apply pressure to the wound before Serenity "bled out in the hallway and died."

Security System Failure

The lawsuit alleges that the Evolv weapons detection system installed at the school was not functioning at the time of the incident.

Thadius Baker, Serenity's father, claims in the lawsuit that Evolv Technologies marketed its system as "a reliable safeguard against knives, firearms, and other threats," but the technology was "plagued with detection failures."

The document also states that the Federal Trade Commission sued Evolv for making false claims about the effectiveness of its technology.

Prior Warning Signs Ignored

According to the lawsuit, the school district had knowledge of bullying and disputes involving the perpetrator and maintained a "bully reporter system," but "no effective intervention occurred."

However, 25 News previously reported that key findings from the district's investigation that bullying was not determined to be a factor; the investigator found no evidence that bullying contributed to the incident. No prior reports of bullying were filed by the students involved, though officials noted students were not interviewed.

The lawsuit also claims that "parents and community members had repeatedly raised concerns about lax security, inconsistent bag checks, and ineffective safety enforcement at KISD campuses."

Legal Claims

The lawsuit includes multiple claims against both defendants:

Against Killeen ISD:

Wrongful death and survival action

Violation of child's constitutional rights under Texas law

Negligence in providing a safe environment

Premises liability and negligent security

Negligent hiring, training, and supervision

Gross negligence

Against Evolv Technologies:

Products liability for design and marketing defects

Negligence in deployment and maintenance

Breach of warranty

Fraudulent misrepresentation

Gross negligence

The father is seeking damages against both Killeen ISD and Evolve Technologies, claiming their conduct rose to the level of gross negligence.

25 News reached out to Killeen ISD for a comment on the lawsuit, but the district said it does not comment on litigation.

25 News has also reached out to the law firm and attorney representing Thadius Baker, as well as Evolv Technologies, but have not yet heard back.

You can view the full lawsuit here:

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.