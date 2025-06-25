Killeen ISD investigation reveals new details following student death

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District provided an update on Wednesday, sharing findings of an internal investigation into the March 10 death of Serenity Baker. The Roy J. Smith Middle School student was stabbed on campus.

While the full report has not been released due to confidentiality concerns, the district released key details collected through interviews with two dozen KISD employees, a review of student records, communications, and surveillance footage.

Key findings from the district:



Bullying was not determined to be a factor; the report found no evidence that bullying contributed to the incident. No prior reports of bullying were filed by the students involved, though officials noted not every student was interviewed.

Immediate care provided: Staff rendered aid to Serenity Baker within seconds and remained with her until emergency responders arrived. Officials emphasized she was never left alone.

As 25 News previously reported, the investigation confirmed the campus Evolv Weapons Detection System was not yet operational March 10, despite having recently arrived.

The update also noted "areas of concern" under review:



The criminal trespass warning process

Student emergency placement and expulsion protocols to DAEP

Student search procedures

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information from KISD Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey.

