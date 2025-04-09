City of Valley Mills hires new police chief

VALLEY MILLS, Texas(KXXV) — The city of Valley Mills has selected a new police chief. The chief was hired on March 31st.



Michael R. Hamilton, is the new police chief of Valley Mills

Hamilton was the former police chief of the City of Lott

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Michael R. Hamilton is stepping in as the new chief of police in Valley Mills.

The City of Valley Mills confirmed city council approved his hiring during its March 31st meeting.

As 25 News first told you, former Chief Matthew Cantrell was fired on March 3rd, after he and one of his officers were arrested on fraud charges.

They are accused of using city credit cards to put gas in their personal vehicles.

Both men have since filed wrongful termination suits against the city.

Before coming to our community, Hamilton serves as police chief in the City of Lott which is in Falls County, around 45 miles southeast of Valley Mills.

Hamilton joins the force after the department lost its accreditation from the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

The groups executive director said the decision is based on the departments failure to fulfill necessary obligations to maintain the group's certification.

He did not say whether the recent arrests were a factor in the accreditation decision.

Ellis said the process can take up to two or more to complete — and includes a review by outside law enforcement.

We reached out to Mayor Milton Boyle and Mayor Pro Tem Craig Godby for comment about Hamilton's but they did not provide a comment.

Follow Chantale on social media!