Ready for the road: Grimes County welcomes new DPS office

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Grimes County Justice Center Annex is now officially open and includes a full-service Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) office.



The DPS office will house 7 to 10 Troopers

There will be a full-time Sergeant on duty

Residents can take their driving tests on site

There will be more law enforcement on the local roads and highways in the area

The Grimes County Justice Center Annex has officially opened, and it features a full DPS office. 15 ABC spoke with DPS Sergeant Eric Burse, who details what the office will hold

“This is a highway patrol office attached with the DL office. There's gonna be approximately 7 to 10 officers at this headquarters, and then you will have your DL office, which runs, I’m not sure how many, but it's gonna be enough to take care of everybody in this county.”

Kenny Graves

Along with a staff of troopers, there will be a full-time Sergeant on duty.

“DPS Sergeant will have this office. that way he can supervise his command and also be ready available for driver's license right next door,” Burse said.

Neighbors can also go to the driver’s license office and take their driving tests on site.

“This will actually be the driver's license licensing area where we can help people out without having to drive all the way to Brenham or Bryan to get a driver's license. you can come do it right here.

Local resident, Vanessa Burzynski thinks the new DPS office will be a good thing for residents.

“I look forward to uh it being an operation and i hope everyone takes advantage of it.”

She says she is happy to have the new office in Grimes County.

“And I’m just glad it's here.”