Charges dropped against police chief in Marlin Animal Shelter abuse case

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — All charges against Marlin Police Chief James Hommel and former city code enforcer Robert Thomas were dismissed. Charges were dropped due to “insufficient evidence".

Activists are expressing frustration, claiming Falls County failed to uphold the law, and justice was not served.

One felony and nine misdemeanors against ACO officer Nicole Grams remain active.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"They do not uphold the law in Falls County, and they do not prosecute animal cruelty cases,” said Animal activist Frances Fischer.

Last month, 25 News told you about the arrest of Marlin Police Chief James Hommel and two others related to cruelty, torture, and abandonment of dogs at the city animal shelter.

"They died from the actions of Chief Hommel and Nicole Grams,” Fischer said.

25 News spoke with animal activist Frances Fischer, who says she is disappointed but not surprised by the decision.

" It doesn't surprise me at all, they didn't want to uphold the law to begin with," Fischer said. "We knew as long as it stayed in Falls County, we would not see justice. That's why we wanted it out of Falls County and in McLennan, Bell, anywhere but Falls County because they do not uphold the law."

25 News obtained these documents from the Falls County District Clerk's office, which show that all charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Falls County District Clerk Motion to Dismiss

"This is a case where a city-operated shelter where city employees abused, neglected, and left these dogs dead,” Fischer said.

Last month, Falls County D.A. Jody Gilliam chose to step away from the case to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

It was then taken over by Robertson County D.A. Coty Siegert, who signed the dismissal paperwork.

However, one felony and nine misdemeanor counts against animal control officer Nicole Grams are still pending.

"No, justice hasn't been served because we don't have convictions and we don't have justice until we have convictions,” Fischer said.

Arraignments for Hommel, Grams, and Thomas are set for this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the Falls County Courthouse. Animal activists plan to hold a protest before the hearing at 9:00 a.m.

