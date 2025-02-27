Marlin police chief arrested, charged with animal cruelty

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin Police Chief James Hommel was arrested Thursday on a series of charges related to the city's animal shelter.

In total, Hommel faces ten indictments, including cruelty to non-livestock animals, torture, and abandonment.

25 News reported early Thursday the Texas Rangers had ended the investigation into allegations at the shelter.

