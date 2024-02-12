Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFalls CountyMarlin

Actions

Judge denies arrest warrant in Marlin Animal Shelter neglect investigation

gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 4:55 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 19:20:25-05

MARLIN, Texas — A Falls County judge has declined an arrest in the Marlin Animal Shelter neglect investigation.

Justice of the Peace Kaylah Rosas said the citizen compliant fell short to make an arrest.

In January, police found several starving dogs in dirty conditions at the city shelter.

Dorene Burlew runs a local animal shelter and has been caring for some of the dogs. She filed the complaint and told 25 News she's asking for the Texas Rangers to investigate.

MORE COVERAGE:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019