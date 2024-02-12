Judge denies arrest warrant in Marlin Animal Shelter neglect investigation

MARLIN, Texas — A Falls County judge has declined an arrest in the Marlin Animal Shelter neglect investigation.

Justice of the Peace Kaylah Rosas said the citizen compliant fell short to make an arrest.

In January, police found several starving dogs in dirty conditions at the city shelter.

Dorene Burlew runs a local animal shelter and has been caring for some of the dogs. She filed the complaint and told 25 News she's asking for the Texas Rangers to investigate.

