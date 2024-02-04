'There has been no arrests': Community rallies for Marlin dogs

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — Central Texans gathered in Marlin on Saturday morning, rallying for the dogs found in deplorable conditions in the Marlin animal shelter. Every Saturday, people gather in front of the Falls County Courthouse demanding justice.



The group is asking for signatures on two petitions. One, for charges to be pressed on the animal control officer; and for the sheriff to call in the Texas Rangers to further the investigation.

Of the 11 dogs discovered malnourished back in January, two were found dead. The community is heartbroken and demanding something to be done.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“Arrest Nicole Grahams! Come sign the petition!”

Dorthy Sanders and several other Central Texans came out to Marlin on Saturday morning, rallying for the dogs found in deplorable conditions at the Marlin animal shelter.

“There’s been no arrests, no charges, no terminations confirmed, no administrative leave,” said Dorthy Sanders.

People stood in front of Falls County Courthouse in Marlin with signs in hand and cries for justice.

“Somebody needs to be arrested. Nicole was the (Animal Control Officer) taking care of the dogs and she wasn’t feeding them. They’re neglected. They’re starved and something needs to be done. She needs to be made accountable for her actions,” said Anita Roberts.

The group is asking for signatures on two petitions. One, for charges to be pressed on the animal control officer; the other for the sheriff to call in the Texas Rangers to further the investigation.

“It’s obvious these dogs were mistreated and were abused and starved and murdered. It’s just everyday it’s like waking up in a horror story and we’re just praying for a happy ending with justice,” said Dorthy Sanders.

With every honk, and with each signature, 9-year-old Adelaide Wilson knows the sign she made helps their mission move towards success.

“It gives me hope that something might happen,” said Adelaide Wilson.

Of the 11 dogs discovered malnourished back in January. 2 were found dead. Leaving the community heartbroken and demanding something to be done.

“They have no voice, they literally laid there waiting for someone, anyone to come feed them, give them water, get them out of their own feces. And nobody ever came. And they died there waiting for that. It’s senseless. It’s pointless. It’s cruelty,” said Roberts.

Dominique Leh reached out to Sheriff Joe Lopez asking about the investigation, but has not heard back. The petition asking for Ken Paxton to bring in the Texas Rangers has reached more than 1,000 signatures. That petition can be found here

The petition calling for District Attorney Gilliam to press charges can be found here