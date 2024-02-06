Concerns about Marlin Animal Shelter brought up at Town Hall meeting

MARLIN, Texas — “I would like the Texas Rangers to come in, do the investigation and let’s get this over and hold anyone accountable that had their hand in doing this to the dogs,” said Frances Fischer with Journey Home Rescue.

The fight for justice continues.

It's been more than three weeks since the initial findings at the Marlin Animal Shelter where at least two dogs were found dead.

Monday afternoon, Marlin held a town hall meeting where people came out to voice their concerns.

“You stated that you have two ACO officers,” asked Fischer.

“We can’t talk about the animal control, that's not why we’re here. We’re here about the city itself—water, trees, anything other than that dog pound. I can’t talk about that because it’s under investigation,” said Marlin City Council Member, Cecil Sparks.

Since the initial discovery at the shelter, people from all over Central Texas are continuing to protest in front of the Falls County Courthouse.

Fischer said she spoke to Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez about the progress of the investigation.

“He says he is understaffed by four deputies and he will not be able to do the investigation until he hires more people and so it’s just kind of like it’s pushed to the back burner until he gets some more people in and he refuses to call in the Texas Rangers,” said Fischer.

All dogs found alive at the shelter were picked up by local residents and rescued within 24 hours.

People in Marlin tell me they have no intention of letting up anytime soon.

“We will be protesting every Saturday at 10 [a.m.] until an arrest has been made,” said Fischer.