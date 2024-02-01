Several dogs rescued from Marlin Animal Shelter are back in stable condition

MARLIN, Texas — "This is Mary Frances. She was the last dog saved from the Marlin Shelter. She has gained weight, you can no longer see her ribs anymore, so big turn-around in just three weeks, said Dorene Burlew with Journey Home Rescue.

Mary Frances is one of several dogs taken in by local rescues from the Marlin animal shelter.

It's now been three weeks since claims of abuse and neglect and the discovery of several dead dogs at the shelter.

All eleven dogs were removed from the shelter within 24 hours.

Many are now in stable condition.

“Within us having them for three days, letting them eat freely and keeping their food bowl filled with food, they had already started gaining weight,” Sharvannha Warren said.

Healing Heart Rehab took in two dogs from the shelter

"He did not have very long to live on that day, the 9th, so I jumped into action — I was actually working out of town and I knew on my way home he was coming with me, and both of them are doing fantastic. They are doing absolutely fantastic,” said Debra Wells with Healing Heart Rehab.

Although most of the dogs seem to be getting better, some people 25 New spoke to to are still frustrated with the city’s response.

"Today it’s been three weeks and kke day and there’s been no arrest, no charges, no confirmed terminations or resignations or administrative leave, so we feel like the city and the county is not listening to us,” said protest organizer Dorothy Sanders.

“In any other of the animal cruelty cases that we’ve been involved in they arrest the person right away and then they end up going to court. In this case, nobody has been held accountable at all for these dogs being in this condition,” said Frances Ficher, co-founder of Journey Home Rescue.

People from all across Central Texas continue to protest in front of the Falls County Courthouse.

“Until arrests are made, we'll be out here at 10 every Saturday until arrests are made. We try to come out here during the week as well but consistently every Saturday at 10 we will be out here,” Sanders said.