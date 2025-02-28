'We were heard': Marlin Animal Shelter abuse investigation leads to multiple arrests

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — After over a year of waiting, several individuals, including Marlin's Police Chief, were arrested in connection with animal abuse at the city's animal shelter.



Marlin Police Chief and two others arrested on charges related to animal abuse at the city shelter.

Charges include cruelty to non-livestock animals, torture, and abandonment.

The animal shelter has remained closed since the initial findings in January of 2024.

There is no timeline for if or when the shelter will be reopened.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Very happy, sigh of relief, I kind of feel numb because we never thought this day was going to come,” said animal activist Joy Bastow.

After more than a year waiting for answers and justice, our neighbors in Marlin are relieved after the arrest of several people in connection with the Texas Ranger investigation into abuse at the city animal shelter.

“It’s nice to get to a point where we have some closure and a happy ending,” said Bastow.

Thursday morning, the Falls County District Attorney confirmed with 25 News that Marlin Police Chief James Hommel was arrested on ten charges, including cruelty to non-livestock animals, torture, and abandonment. Nine of the charges are felonies.

Madison Myers Marlin Animal Shelter charges



Madison Myers Marlin Animal Shelter charges



Nicole Grams, a former animal control officer, and Robert Thomas have also been arrested with the same charges.

“I’m not shocked because when you lie, cheat, and clean up crime scenes that’s what happens, I’m not shocked one bit,” said Marlin resident Dustin Ulmer.

25 News took a trip with one neighbor to visit the shelter — where it all started.

25 News also showed him newly released images from the investigation.

Madison Myers Marlin Animal Shelter investigation

“It’s ridiculous that the dogs were left starved, skin and bones,” said Ulmer.

A difficult reminder of the brutal conditions at the shelter.

“That’s not normal, how could you do that to an animal,” said Ulmer.

Madison Myers Marlin Animal Shelter investigation

But now also a place where justice has been served.

“I feel happy, justice was served,” said Ulmer.

Joy and Michelle tell 25 News they were at the shelter on the day of the initial findings. It’s something they said they'll never forget.

“You have nightmares, you live those moments over and over again,” said Bastow.

Hoping today's arrests are a reminder for those around us.

“In the future I hope this shows anybody else that thinks they’re city can do this to animals that we are the voice and we were heard,” said animal activist Michelle Ann.

The animal shelter has remained closed since the initial findings in January of 2024, and there is no timeline for if or when it will be reopened.

Madison Myers has reported on the investigation into allegations of abuse at the Marlin Animal Shelter since January 2024. Watch some of her coverage below.

Follow Madison on social media!