New DA appointed to Marlin Animal Shelter abuse case

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Falls County District Attorney removed herself from the animal abuse case related to the Marlin Animal Shelter.

25 News confirmed DA Jody Gilliam chose to step away from the case.

District Court Judge Bryon Russ Jr. assigned Coty Siegert to oversee the case. Siegert is the Robertson County District Attorney.

Three people, including the Marlin police chief, were arrested and charged in connection to abuse and poor conditions at the city's animal shelter. The arrests stem from an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Read more about the Marlin Animal Shelter investigation below:

Texas Rangers end investigation into Marlin Animal Shelter

Marlin City Council suspends police chief following arrest

City of Marlin takes 'no action' in establishing an Animal Control Committee