Marlin city council suspends police chief following arrest

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss the role of Police Chief James Hommel following a recent arrest tied to the Marlin Animal Shelter investigation.

Council members announced Hommel will be put on a six month suspension with pay.

Last week, 25 News brought you more on our continuing coverage of the Marlin Animal Shelter investigation:



Marlin Police Chief and two others arrested on charges related to animal abuse at the city shelter.

Charges include cruelty to non-livestock animals, torture, and abandonment.

The animal shelter has remained closed since the initial findings in January of 2024.

There is no timeline for if or when the shelter will be reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 25 News for the latest.