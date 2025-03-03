Marlin city council suspends police chief following arrest

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss the role of Police Chief James Hommel following a recent arrest tied to the Marlin Animal Shelter investigation.
Council members announced Hommel will be put on a six month suspension with pay.
Last week, 25 News brought you more on our continuing coverage of the Marlin Animal Shelter investigation:
- Marlin Police Chief and two others arrested on charges related to animal abuse at the city shelter.
- Charges include cruelty to non-livestock animals, torture, and abandonment.
- The animal shelter has remained closed since the initial findings in January of 2024.
- There is no timeline for if or when the shelter will be reopened.
This is a developing story. Stay with 25 News for the latest.