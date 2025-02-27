Texas Rangers end investigation into Marlin Animal Shelter

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Rangers confirm to 25 News' Madison Myers the agency's investigation into the City of Marlin Animal Shelter is over.
Last year, at least two dogs were found dead at the shelter.
In June 2024 the Rangers told 25 News there was an active investigation into "alleged violations involving the Marlin Animal Control facilities."
The shelter remains closed more than a year after allegations of neglect and abuse that began in January 2024.
