City of Marlin to take 'no action' after investigation into animal shelter

The announcement was made during Tuesday's city council meeting
Madison Myers
Marlin Animal Shelter
Posted at 8:03 PM, Jul 09, 2024

MARLIN, Texas — After weeks of conducting its own internal investigation into the findings at the Marlin Animal Shelter, the city announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting that they would be taking “no action” over the findings of the independent investigation.

The city council went into executive session to discuss the matters and followed up by informing residents no action would be made.

The Texas Rangers are still conducting their own investigation.

This is a developing story and 25 News will have more information throughout the remainer of the week.

