Christian Hudspeth is a 2023 graduate from the University of Houston with a bachelor's in Media Production from the Jack J. Valenti School of Communication with a minor in Accounting.

Before coming to 25 News as a Digital Content Producer, Christian interned at ABC13 Houston as a Community Engagement producer and worked as a producer for a student-run news program, Video Workshop.

Christian also enjoys filmmaking, podcasts and music and in his spare time you can find him spending time with friends or going on road trips.