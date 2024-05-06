Gatesville ISD teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship with student: Coryell County Sheriff

GATESVILLE, Texas — A Gatesville Junior High School teacher was arrested Friday for an alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office announced.

Christine Paige Cockrell, a Gatesville Junior High Earth Science teacher, was arrested on Friday, May 3, after complaints were filed May 2 alleging the improper relationship.

The complaint says officers were notified of the possible inappropriate relationship on Thursday, April 11, 2024, after an incident dating back to October 2023.

In the complaint, the student told a doctor that Christine had sent sexually explicit messages through Instagram and had asked the student for sexual photos back.

The complaint further states that Christine admitted to messaging students via Instagram when questioned by Gatesville ISD administration, but she could not remember if any of them were sexually explicit.

Investigators interviewed the student's family who said the incidents occurred between October 8, 2023 and October 11, 2023. The complaint also says Christine and the student engaged in sexual conversations starting in January 2023.

As part of that investigation, authorities said Christine spoke with the student about her past sexual relationships, too.

This investigation is being conducted by the Gatesville Police Department.