Superintendent responds after voters in Copperas Cove ISD reject $175 million bond

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Voters in Copperas Cove Independent School District rejected a new $175 million proposition on Saturday during May's general election.

Following the election result, CCISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns released a statement:

“First, I’d like to thank each and every voter in our district who took the time to provide their input on the district’s 2024 bond proposal. While we are disappointed in the results of this election, we will always continue to put the needs of our students first and foremost in everything we do. We will look for another path forward, in order to address the needs of students in Copperas Cove now and in the future. I appreciate the efforts of our Facilities Advisory Committee over the course of 2-1/2 years in putting together a proposal they should proud of. We look forward to returning to classes on Monday, continuing to educate the students in our community.”

The district said the bulk of the bond would have brought renovations and expansion projects worth $156 million to Copperas Cove High School—including 55 new classrooms and science labs, athletic facility upgrades, and infrastructure upgrades.

Renovations worth $750,000 would have gone to Copperas Cove Junior High. $12.9 million would have gone to renovations and upgrades at various elementary schools in the district, and an additional $5.2 million for more safety and security measures.

The impact for voters though would have been an additional $27.81 tax per month at homes valued at around $200,000 before exemptions—the median market value for homes in the district.

The last bond passed in CCISD was back in 2005—which was used to build S.C. Lee Jr. High School—but it won't be paid off until August 2025, according to district officials. If the 2024 bond had passed, the district would have to repay the amount over the next 30 years.