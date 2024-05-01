Gov. Greg Abbott declares state of disaster for several Central Texas counties following recent severe weather

CENTRAL TEXAS — Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster on Tuesday for several Texas counties following the severe weather that began on April 26.

Severe weather impacted many states across the Midwest and South over the weekend including heavy rainfall, flash flooding, river flooding, hail, hazardous wind gusts and tornadic activity in many parts of Texas.

Hazardous conditions are expected to continue.

Gov. Abbott said the severe weather conditions are causing "widespread and severe property damage, injury, or loss of life" in many Texas counties, including several in Central Texas such as:



Freestone

Grimes

Hill

Leon

Limestone

Madison

McLennan

Navarro

“The State of Texas continues to provide support and assist communities who have been impacted by recent severe weather and flooding," Gov. Abbott said.

"This disaster declaration will swiftly provide Texans with all readily available resources needed to recover following storms and flood activity. As several counties in East Texas continue to face ongoing weather threats, Texans in at-risk areas should remain aware of their flood risk and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones. I thank the countless emergency response personnel and first responders who are working around-the-clock to protect their fellow Texans."

See the Governor's full proclamation with all affected counties below: