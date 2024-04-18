Some Copperas Cove residents will see temporary water service interruptions starting April 19

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove announced installation plans to a main water line on April 19 as part of ongoing construction efforts for an elevated storage tank near the end of Northern Dancer Lane.

A new check-valve installation requires a temporary system interruption that will affect the entire eastern half of the Rattlesnake Pressure Plane, the city said.

A full list of affected areas are at the bottom of this article.

The city said all this will start at 10 p.m. on April 19th, and they anticipate work to not exceed six to eight hours.

Copperas Cove residents in this pressure plane will experience a significant drop in their water pressure, and some may experience a complete loss in water if they are in areas of higher elevation.

Once service is restored, the city said a boil water notice will be issued until they get lab results back the following week.

They anticipate the results to come back no later than April 24th, but they could come back sooner.

Anyone with questions regarding this service interruptions are asked to contact the city's water superintendent Corey Chambers at (254) 547-2416 or via email at cchambers@copperascovetx.gov.

List of affected areas:

