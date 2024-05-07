Robinson officer released from hospital, recovering after vehicle rescue in Lorena

ROBINSON, Texas — A Robinson police officer has been released from the hospital and is in recovery after being rescued last week when the road washed away under his vehicle, the department announced Tuesday.

On May 3, Sgt. William Hughes of Robinson PD was involved in a vehicle rescue after his car became trapped when the road washed away on Bullhide Creek Road in Lorena. Sgt. Hughes suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Scott & White in Temple.

Now, Sgt. Hughes is back home with his family as of Tuesday morning.

His department said that he's got a lengthy recovery still with more follow-ups and surgeries ahead, but his family said they are very grateful for the outpour of support Sgt. Hughes has received from the community.