Police: Vandals splatter red paint saying 'Free Gaza' on Rep. John Carter's Georgetown office

GEORGETOWN, Texas — An investigation is underway after Georgetown police said Congressman John Carter's office was vandalized Monday morning.

Georgetown police received a possible burglary report around 8:47 a.m. at the Congressman's office at 4411 I-35, Suite 115.

Pictures show red paint was splattered on the door and the words "Free Gaza" was sprayed on the ground.

Rep. Carter posted to X with an image of the vandalism stating:

"Unhinged anti-Israel activists vandalized my Georgetown office. Let me make 2 things clear, my support for Israel is unwavering & your intimidation won't work. Secondly, the parties responsible will be found & will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The cost to clean the damages is estimated to be around $2,000, according to a representative from Carter's office.

Georgetown police said the charge for the person(s) responsible is criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor if the amount of loss is between $750 and $2,500.

Congressman Carter represents the 31st District of Texas.

Last Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a massive $95 billion foreign aid package—with $26 billion going towards Israel. As the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Carter has been a strong advocate for passing legislation that provides foreign aid.

On Tuesday, the aid package is planned to move to the Senate for final approval.

Several Texas Democrats—such as Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas' 20th congressional district—have voted against the foreign aid bill, claiming it could lead to more suffering to people in Gaza.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department (512) 930-3510 or email them at CID@georgetown.org.