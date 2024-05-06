Another 1 million gallons of sewage overflows in Temple due to weather

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announced on Monday another sewage overflow of around one million gallons. The overflow is ongoing.

The city said due to rainfall overloading their sewer system, around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday a sanitary sewer overflow occurred near 3420 Northwood Road—affecting the area at Birdcreek from HK Dodge Loop to Northwood Road.

The city also said Temple's water system is unaffected.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the city estimated the overflow to be around 1,086,267 gallons. The city said that most of the overflow is storm water.

The city said crews are working to contain, clean, and disinfect the affected area, and they have staged chlorine at overflow sources. They said they have also dechlorinated the receiving stream.

More crews are also investigating areas upstream to locate more storm water sources leading to the overflow, the city said.

The city noted that a capital project is currently underway to resolve this recurring flooding issue.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified, and the city is sharing the recommended precautions below:



Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions regarding the overflow are asked to contact the city at (254) 298-5611.