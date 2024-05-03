Temple sees another overflow after recent rain

TEMPLE, Texas — Another sanitary overflow began in Temple on Thursday at around 3 a.m.

The overflow consisted of 125,000 gallons of mostly storm water — as of Thursday at 2:06 p.m. the overflow is still ongoing.

City crews have cleaned and disinfected the area, and they have staged chlorine at the sources of the overflow and dechlorinated the receiving stream.

Crews are working to locate the source of the storm water inflow — the city has notified The Texas Commission on Environmental quality, and a capital project is under way to resolve this issue.