Bartlett declares local disaster after severe thunderstorms on Sunday

BARTLETT, Texas — The City of Bartlett has declared a state of local disaster following the severe thunderstorms in the area on Sunday.

Mayor Chad Mees issued the declaration Monday morning.

The city said several areas of Bartlett were affected by heavy rainfall, flash floods, and hazardous wind speeds—inflicting heavy property damage to multiple streets, homes, and businesses.

Bartlett said they are continuing to assess the damage brought to the city in a short amount of time.

The city is advising its residents to remain cautious in severe weather conditions and when navigating flooded areas.