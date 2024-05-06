Flooding leads to more than 130 ostriches on the loose in Bosque County

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — A local farm in Valley Mills is asking the community for help in locating more than a hundred ostriches after severe weather floods affected the area this past weekend.

Superior Ostrich, a local ostrich farm in Bosque County, made a post on Facebook that said they are missing more than 130 ostriches in between Clifton/Valley Mills and Waco after the Bosque River flooded.

The farm said they have already located some, but there's still more to go. They also said to not approach the ostriches as they could be scared and could become defensive.

These ostriches are not the only livestock reported missing due to the weather. Multiple farms and ranches are reporting livestock missing on social media. If you see something, say something by contacting your local authorities.

If you see any ostriches in Bosque County, please contact the farm at (214) 514-3934.