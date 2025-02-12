Head coaching changes in Central Texas and Brazos Valley

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The High School Football season is over, but the coaching carousel is in full swing. Here is a list of all new head coaches in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

TEMPLE WILDCATS

Scott Stewart stepped down as the head football coach at Temple after nine seasons and a 71-36 record. In nine seasons, Stewart had eight trips to the playoffs, including making it to the 5A-D1 state title game in 2016.

Chad President was hired as the new head football coach on January 31. President led the Wildcats to the 2014 5A-D1 state title game in his senior season where Temple lost to 49-45. President played quarterback at the University of Tulsa from 2015-2018. After college, President began his coaching career as the offensive coordinator at Rockwall Heath for years before returning to Central Texas as the offensive coordinator at Midway in 2023. President returned to his alma mater in 2024, where as offensive coordinator, he guided the Wildcat offense to the most points scored in a season since 2021.

WACO LIONS

Linden Heldt resigns after four years with the Lions and a 5-35 record. The Lions have not made the playoffs since 2017.

The position remains open.

GATESVILLE HORNETS

Aaron Hunter resigned from his position as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach to move into a career outside of education. Hunter went 21-15 in three seasons with the Hornets and made the playoffs all three years. In 2024, the Hornets advanced to the third round of the playoff for the first time since 2012.

Jose Aguirre was announced as the new head football coach on January 31. Moving up from the defensive coordinator position, Gatesville looks to keep the momentum that Hunter had as head coach. Aguirre has had previous coaching stops at Georgetown, Round Rock, Westwood, and Salado.

GROESBECK GOATS

Jerry Bomar retires after over 40 years as a head coach, including nine total seasons in two stints at Groesbeck. From 1989-1991, Bomar was 28-8 with the Goats before leaving to take the head coaching job at Killeen. Bomar returned in 2019, to lead the Goats to a 33-29 record in six seasons. In nine total seasons in Groesbeck, Bomar guided the Goats to four playoff appearances and the 1991 3-A State Championship.

Nelson Kortis was announced in January as the next head coach of the Goats. Kortis has spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Johnson City, leading the Eagles to two playoff appearances. He has previous head coaching stops at Normangee and Maud and was an assistant at Navasota when the Rattlers won a state title in 2012.

ACADEMY BUMBLEBEES

Mark Mullins steps down after two years with the Bees and a 12-12 record. In two seasons, Mullins had two playoff appearances, reaching the regional round in 2023. Mullins was promoted after Chris Lancaster left to take the Robinson job in 2023.

The position remains open.

BUFFALO BISON

Jamin Savell steps down in Buffalo after three seasons and 9-23 record and two playoff appearances.

Trent Jones was hired in January as the new head football coach. He previously served as the offensive coordinator at Silsbee.

ROGERS EAGLES

Charlie Rotan resigns after eight years and a 55-39 record with the Eagles. Rotan’s Eagles won two district championships in that time and made it to the third round of the playoffs three times under Rotan.

The position remains open.

HICO TIGERS

Todd Swearengin retires after four seasons as the head coach at Hico. Swearengin had a 22-22 record with three playoff appearances. In 2023, Swearengin led the Tigers to the Area round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Britt Hart was promoted from the offensive coordinator position. Hart has spent nine seasons as a head coach at High Island, Falls City, Merkel, and Stamford. As a head coach, Hart has a 76-33 record, six playoff appearances, and four district titles.

HOLLAND HORNETS

Heath Hohmann resigns after one season with the Hornets and a 7-4 record. Hohmann previously spent two years at Skidmore-Tynan and had a 6-14 record before taking over the Hornet program after Brad Talbert retired.

JB Chaney is promoted from an assistant coach at Holland. Chaney previously was the head coach at Bruceville-Eddy from 2014-2018, where he had a 23-28 record and in 2017 led the Eagles to their first playoff appearance since 1985.

MART PANTHERS

Kevin Hoffman retiresafter ten seasons as the head coach of the Panthers. Hoffman had a 130-16 record with nine district championships in his tenure. In the playoffs, Hoffman had a 40-7 record and reached the state title game in Arlington six times. The Panthers won three state championship titles from 2017-2019.

The position remains open.

SOMERVILLE YEGUAS

Phillip Roberts resigns as AD/HFC to move into administration. In three seasons at Somerville, Roberts was 17-17, with two trips to the playoffs. In 2024, Roberts led the Yeguas to their first district championship since 1983 and broke a school record for wins in a season with 11.

Luke Kilnger was promoted to Head Coach in December. As offensive coordinator, Klinger guided the offense to a historic 2024 season, where the Yeguas scored the second most points in a season in school history.

OTHER NOTABLE HIRES

Jared Shaw spent the last three years as an assistant at Copperas Cove and was hired as the new Head Coach at Bastrop Cedar Creek on December 19.

Bill Robertson spent the last two years as the Defensive Coordinator at A&M Consolidated, and was hired as the new Head Football Coach at Georgetown East View on February 5.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on any more head coaching changes in your neighborhood!