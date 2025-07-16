OGLESBY, Texas (KXXV) — If you head to Oglesby ISD, you'll like see head football coach and athletic director Jeb Dixon mowing the football field.

Watch the full story here:

Jeb Dixon: Tough People Win

"On the little mower it takes about an hour. It gets pretty warm, in August - September. About 11:30, and like, yeah, we're ready for that lunch break before we come back and do it again," Dixon said.

Dixon enters his sixth year with the Tigers. He tells 25 News that being part of a 1A school brings a different kind of bond.

"You know, small school world's a little different, and you know I wouldn't trade it for anything. I love it. I think it builds a better, camaraderie among the staff as well because everybody has to step up and help each other," he said.

Being part of workouts for every athletic program reinforces how important the students are for coach Dixon.

"The biggest thing for me in the small school world is you get that opportunity to interact with kids a little more closely and and get to be around them and kind of you know check up on them almost daily," he said.

For Oglesby ISD, the community is a big factor, with the stands always packed for games as Tiger Nation cheers on their team.

"Everybody always hangs that sign, you know, Friday nights, last one out of town, turn out the lights. Well, it's that way here. What's that old saying — it takes a village, more to raise kids. I feel like this is a really good village and I think that just the family part of it is something that I do believe is is huge here," Dixon said.

