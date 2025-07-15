UIL to look into adding a Shot Clock for High School basketball

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The UIL is in the process of possibly adding a shot clock to High School basketball games after their meeting in June.

"It's time for us to have one. I mean, if we're gonna catch up with the rest of the country and you know they've already got it in place, I've been able to to coach some games using a shot clock and over the course of the game you don't really notice that it doesn't come into play a whole lot," China Spring boys basketball head coach Robert Garcia said.

"It'll be more fun to watch and I think that's it's okay for a motivation to be we want this game to be enjoyable. I think the shot clock allows us to make high school basketball even more entertaining," Matt Sayman, Midway boys basketball head coach, said.

Not only will it affect coaches, but it could also have an impact on the players on the court. For them, it's another step to the professionals.

"I think they're excited about it just because of the aspect that it's more like the pros or like college and you know they feel better about it," Garcia said.

"I think shot selection becomes even more important. Guys understanding what good, bad, great, all those vague terms, you gotta really know what shot selection is for your team and late in the game, guys need to know what we're looking for and what we're not," Sayman said.

While people want it implemented, there's also the reservations. Cost comes into play and no shot clock can lead to winning games.

"Well, the opposite side of it is, when you're a smaller team like what we are, we were able to win a lot of games last year where we could hang around at the end of the game, finally get a lead and just, you know, use our guard play to keep possession of the ball," Garcia said.

Whether it's next year or the season after, it's only a matter of time before the buzzer sounds on adding a shot clock.

