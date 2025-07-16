Local high school football coach and mentor passes away

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas High School football coach Mike Shields has passed away, 25 News confirmed.

Shields graduated from Bishop Reicher Catholic School in 1996 and would go on to start a 30 plus year coaching career.

He was the head coach and athletic director at McGregor for five seasons.

Today, we lost one of the greatest human beings I have ever known. He was my mentor, my friend, and one of the greatest football minds I’ve ever been around. Mike fought hard like I knew he would. Now it’s time to rest, my friend. I have no words. I love you, Head Knocker!! pic.twitter.com/tbpP6ankbR — Coach Parsons (@jpvh316) July 15, 2025

Shields was named the head coach and athletic director for his Alma mater Bishop Reicher on June 16.