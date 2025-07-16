Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Local high school football coach and mentor passes away

Mike Shields AD.jpg
Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School
Mike Shields AD.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas High School football coach Mike Shields has passed away, 25 News confirmed.

Shields graduated from Bishop Reicher Catholic School in 1996 and would go on to start a 30 plus year coaching career.

He was the head coach and athletic director at McGregor for five seasons.

Shields was named the head coach and athletic director for his Alma mater Bishop Reicher on June 16.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood