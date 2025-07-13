WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football's Alex Foster was killed in a shooting in his hometown of Greenville, Mississippi.

Baylor nation continues to mourn the loss of Foster.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor football to honor Alex Foster during the season

"There's days that are better than others, but then it just, you know, the anger to sadness to back and forth and I think that's gonna it's gonna be there for a while," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"I wouldn't even consider him a teammate, I'd say a brother. I love that kid you know he was quiet but he started to grow into himself," Linebacker Keaton Thomas said.

"You know my heart pours out to his family and his friends and losing somebody like that — it's a feeling that you can't describe," Thomas said.

During Big 12 Media Days, Aranda was asked if they are looking to honor Foster during the upcoming season.

"We are. We're still working on what exactly that's gonna look like, but we're aiming to do that," Aranda said.

Alex was a beloved member of our Baylor Family, and we are devastated by this loss. In his time at Baylor he made a long-lasting impact on all of us in the program. Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply. — Dave Aranda (@CoachDaveAranda) May 28, 2025

"I think to have the ability to kind of have him with us and honor him in a way that's real respectful moving forward is something that we're looking at doing," he said.

The Bears attended Foster's funeral in Mississippi as a team and want to make sure his legacy lives on.

"I'm just glad that we have the opportunity to go to Mississippi and send him off in the right manner and show love and you know just another thing to add to why we want to be so great. We want to make sure that his name isn't gone in vain — that he can be remembered," Thomas said.

Foster redshirted the 2024 season at Baylor and went through spring practices this season. He was 18 years old.

Follow Shahji on social media!