Baylor mourns loss of lineman Alex Foster

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University freshman football player Alex Foster has died, the university’s football program confirmed Wednesday.

Foster, a defensive lineman from Mississippi, was a freshman during the 2024 season. Details surrounding his death are still developing, but initial reports indicate he was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Baylor officials have not released additional information.

