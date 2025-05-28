Baylor mourns loss of lineman Alex Foster

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University freshman football player Alex Foster has died, the university’s football program confirmed Wednesday.
Foster, a defensive lineman from Mississippi, was a freshman during the 2024 season. Details surrounding his death are still developing, but initial reports indicate he was shot and killed Tuesday night.
Baylor officials have not released additional information.
Alex was a beloved member of our Baylor Family, and we are devastated by this loss. In his time at Baylor he made a long-lasting impact on all of us in the program. Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply.— Dave Aranda (@CoachDaveAranda) May 28, 2025
#AGTG #Committed @Dar52Irish @CoachDJ_ @LawrencHopkins @RivalsCole @adamgorney @CoachPowledge @Bell_Brian_ @SicEmSports @BE_SicEm365 @madge_designs pic.twitter.com/AmQeJCYQoE— 💫Alex“AP” Foster💫 (@Alex_Foster2) July 4, 2023