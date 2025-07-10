Big 12 Media Days 2025: Coaches and WWE makes a statement

FRISCO, Texas (KXXV) — The rest of the Big 12 conference made their way in to look at the upcoming season for day two of media days.

Big 12 Media Days 2025: Coaches and WWE make a statement

Coaches brought up a lot, including what they feel is a successful season and what changes they want to see from college football.

"I think we're at that point in our program right now where if we're not in the Big 12 championship game, it's probably not a successful season," TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes said.

"It's got to be a salary cap on this stuff because this stuff is going crazy and nobody knows where it's going to land, where it's going to end, and you have so many different doors...I'm trying to figure out how can somebody say you got a $5 million offer and the kid is not in the portal. So I think we, we need to be upright and upstanding," Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders.

The Big 12 will also be entering the squared circle. The conference will will collaborate with the WWE, where they will hold SmackDown events in Big 12 areas.

WWE superstar Big E arrived at the Star to talk about this new relationship and looking to be in smaller markets.

"Now that we're doing less house shows, there's a little bit less emphasis on smaller markets, but the passion for what we do is so evident in in the smaller markets. I'm hoping that we get to go to Waco, to Lubbock — we've had shows in Lubbock before, and I hope that we continue to do that for SmackDown as well," Big E said.

Going back to the games, one Big 12 rivalry that has ramped up is Baylor vs TCU.

Last season, Baylor won off of a game winning field goal as time expired. It's a rivalry that benefits the conference.

"When you have competitive games like that, I mean, it's good for college football. It's just good for Baylor, it's good for TCU, it's good for the Big 12," Dykes said.

Big 12 media days wrap up at The Star as the 2025 season looks to be memorable.

